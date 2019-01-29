Nadeem Afzal Chan strongly condemns Loralai terrorist incident

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Spokesman of the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday strongly condemned the incident of terrorism at DIG Police Complex, Loralai.
No cowardly act by terrorists could deter the country’s armed forces as well as the nation, he said in a statement. The whole nation stood united and firm for rooting out terrorism, he added.
