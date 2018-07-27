Nadeem Abbas PML-N wins NA-141 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Nadeem Abbas has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-141 Okara-I by securing 92,841 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari stood second by getting 60,217 votes.

The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Khalil ur Rehman by getting 57,859 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 60.23%.