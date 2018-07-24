NACTA, SECP to increase collaboration on combating financing of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):National Counter Terrorism Authority
(NACTA) and Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on
Tuesday agreed to increase collaboration on combating financing
of terrorism.
In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was
inked by National Coordinator NACTA, Dr. Muhammad Suleman Khan
and Chairman SECP, Shaukat Hussain here at NACTA Headquarters.
Addressing the signing ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Suleman
emphasized importance of the MoU in context of peculiar
international scenario and Pakistan’s inclusion in grey list
by Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
He said this is a step forward towards better coordination
between NACTA and SECP and expressed the hope that it would be
mutually beneficial to both the organizations in combating
terrorist financing.
Dr. Suleman said NACTA as Coordinating Body for counter
terrorism has always been eager to reach out all organizations
in order to reinforce fight against terrorism.
Through this MoU, NACTA and SECP aim at working
together to create awareness about terrorist financing in
financial institutions and general public, undertake joint
research initiatives and share information of mutual interest.
Expressing his pleasure on signing of MoU, Chairman SECP
said other joint ventures are also in the offing including Guidelines
for Charitable Organizations and NPO’s on prevention of
money laundering and terrorist financing.
It was also agreed that a Joint Consultative Group will
be created by NACTA and SECP for implementation of the MoU.
The Consultative Group will chalk out activities plan for
implementation of the MoU.