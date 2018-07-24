NACTA, SECP to increase collaboration on combating financing of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):National Counter Terrorism Authority

(NACTA) and Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on

Tuesday agreed to increase collaboration on combating financing

of terrorism.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was

inked by National Coordinator NACTA, Dr. Muhammad Suleman Khan

and Chairman SECP, Shaukat Hussain here at NACTA Headquarters.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Suleman

emphasized importance of the MoU in context of peculiar

international scenario and Pakistan’s inclusion in grey list

by Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

He said this is a step forward towards better coordination

between NACTA and SECP and expressed the hope that it would be

mutually beneficial to both the organizations in combating

terrorist financing.

Dr. Suleman said NACTA as Coordinating Body for counter

terrorism has always been eager to reach out all organizations

in order to reinforce fight against terrorism.

Through this MoU, NACTA and SECP aim at working

together to create awareness about terrorist financing in

financial institutions and general public, undertake joint

research initiatives and share information of mutual interest.

Expressing his pleasure on signing of MoU, Chairman SECP

said other joint ventures are also in the offing including Guidelines

for Charitable Organizations and NPO’s on prevention of

money laundering and terrorist financing.

It was also agreed that a Joint Consultative Group will

be created by NACTA and SECP for implementation of the MoU.

The Consultative Group will chalk out activities plan for

implementation of the MoU.