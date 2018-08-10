NAB’s anti-corruption strategy proves excellent : Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Friday said Bureau’s Anti-Corruption Strategy has proved excellent
which would continue in future.
NAB is determined to making Pakistan corruption free which
is our national duty, he said this while chairing a meeting held
here to review progress on implementation status of decisions and
measures taken to further improve performance and efficiency of
Bureau.
He said NAB’s investigation officers strictly follow
law, SOPs and code of conduct in conduct of complaint
verification, inquiries and investigations on merit.
The Chairman said NAB, with improved infrastructure
and rationalized workload, has prescribed efficient, effective
and expeditious disposal of white collar crimes cases,
putting a maximum limit of 10 months which is a record as
compare to other Anti-Corruption Organizations.
He said NAB has established its own indigenous and
effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES), catering
needs of all concerned and having salient features of
maintenance of data at each stage including complaint
entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation and
prosecution.
He said successful completion of a pilot project in
NAB Rawalpindi, MES has been introduced in Headquarter and
all the Regional Bureaus to monitor real time performance.
