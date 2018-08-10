NAB’s anti-corruption strategy proves excellent : Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Friday said Bureau’s Anti-Corruption Strategy has proved excellent

which would continue in future.

NAB is determined to making Pakistan corruption free which

is our national duty, he said this while chairing a meeting held

here to review progress on implementation status of decisions and

measures taken to further improve performance and efficiency of

Bureau.

He said NAB’s investigation officers strictly follow

law, SOPs and code of conduct in conduct of complaint

verification, inquiries and investigations on merit.

The Chairman said NAB, with improved infrastructure

and rationalized workload, has prescribed efficient, effective

and expeditious disposal of white collar crimes cases,

putting a maximum limit of 10 months which is a record as

compare to other Anti-Corruption Organizations.

He said NAB has established its own indigenous and

effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES), catering

needs of all concerned and having salient features of

maintenance of data at each stage including complaint

entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation and

prosecution.

He said successful completion of a pilot project in

NAB Rawalpindi, MES has been introduced in Headquarter and

all the Regional Bureaus to monitor real time performance.