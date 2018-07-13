NAB to implement court orders for arresting Nawaz, Maryam: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Law Affairs, Barrister Ali Zafar, Friday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials would implement the court orders regarding the arrest of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, on their arrival from London at the Lahore airport.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the aircraft with Nawaz Sharif and his daughter on board could could be diverted to another airport in case of bad weather.

He said the caretaker government had taken security measures to ensure peaceful environment and avoid any untoward incident.

To a question, Barrister Ali Zafar said after their arrest Nawaz Sharif and Maryam would be shifted to a jail in Rawalpindi.