NAB to ensure appearance to its prosecutors in courts during lockdown

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday devised a comprehensive strategy to ensure the appearance of its prosecutors in different accountability courts, high courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan during lock-down in various cities so that no case could be dismissed due to non-prosecution or non-appearance of NAB prosecutors.

The meeting, chaired by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, suspended all meetings of NAB including open Kutcheries, executive board meeting and others till April 5.

The meeting decided to observe working hours of NAB offices from 9 am to 2 pm and reduce NAB on duty staff by 50 percent. Over 50 years old staff will be required in office in most urgent situation. Women staff members have been allowed to work from their homes till April 5.

Special checking of staff and others will be ensured at entry gate and exit through thermal guns. Special screening will be conducted of the staff who visited abroad in February or March.

The meeting decided to close official transport of NAB besides exempting the staff from biometric attendance till April 5.

The meeting decided to ensure frequent hand washing, use of sanitizer and gloves to prevent the staff from deadly virus. In lockdown areas, relevant Director Generals will remain present at their respective stations.

The screening of accused in NAB custody will be ensured from qualified doctors besides providing them masks, gloves, sanitizer and other necessary equipments to protect them from deadly virus. Relevant DGs will call their staff in only urgent nature cases.

The meeting decided to promote the use of intercom in NAB office to avoid frequent one on one interactions.Lift operators should wear gloves and masks during duty hours. NAB staff should not go to large gatherings and main close contact with their DGs by telephone.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman, NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General, Operations, DG Headquarters,DG Human Resource Development, senior officers of the Bureau while Director Generals of Regional Bureaus attended the meeting via video link.

The participants of the meeting maintained three to four feet space among themselves.