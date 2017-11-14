NAB submits implementation report on declaring Hassan & Hussain Nawaz as proclaimed offenders

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday submitted an

implementation report with accountability court on process to declare former

prime minister’s sons Hassan and Hassain Nawaz as proclaimed offenders

continuously for not appearing before court.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir took up the case for hearing regarding declaring the sons of

former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed offenders.

During hearing,the team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a report regarding

the four bank accounts of Hussain Nawaz. The NAB team said that Hussain’s

accounts were possessing $3992, Rs 382,381, 4272 Euros and 207 pounds,

respectively.

The team apprised the court that the two brother didn’t own any property in areas

operated by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Defence Housing Authority.

They said the NAB prosecution team was waiting for an answer from Bahria Town and Deputy

Commissioner Lahore in this regard.

Informing about process of declaring the two brothers as proclaimed offenders, the prosecutor

said the notices were sent through Foreign Office to Avenfield flats in London.

The court also recorded the statements of NAB investigation officers in three references

against sons of former prime minister.

However, the court adjourned hearing of the case till Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that the court had given previously one month to the two

brothers to appear before the accountability court that was expired last week.

On which, the court had asked the NAB prosecutor to initiate process to declare

the both as proclaimed offender.

The court had also separated the matter of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz from other members of Sharif family in three

references filed by NAB in compliance of SC orders in Panama papers case.