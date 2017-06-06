NAB sets up forensic science lab

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Chairman National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Tuesday said NAB has established its own forensic science laboratory to eliminate the menace of corruption from society.

Enumerating the achievements and initiatives of the present

management of NAB, the NAB chairman said a concept of combined

investigation Team (CIT) has been introduced as investigation

officers and prosecution officers are now working as a team to

ensure transparency and merit in conduct of investigations, a

press release said.

He said NAB has shown that struggle against corruption

was their top priority.

“NAB is using all its resources to come up to the expectations

of the nation as we considering eradication of corruption as our

national duty.”

He said NAB’s Forensic Science LAB has the facilities of

Digital Forensics, Fingerprint Forensics and Questioned Documents.

Establishment of Forensic Science LAB will help in retrieving

of documents from electronic devices like cell phones, computers,

iPads and networks and its preservation to determine authorship of

questioned hand writing, identity questioned typescripts and printed

documents to detect forgeries in questioned documents to determine

interpolation, additions or overwriting and substitution of papers,

and to work on Questioned Fingerprints for comparison and/or

identification purposes.

He said under our proactive approach, NAB has been engaging

different governmental and non-governmental organizations and civil

society in its fight against corruption.

He said with the help of properly functioning Forensic Science

LAB, investigation Officers (IOs) probing different high profile

corruption cases will be able to conduct complaint verifications,

inquiries and investigations transparently and on merit.

The chairman said NAB recognizes the centrality of

training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its

manpower.

He said a standardized syllabus for all investigation

officers, refresher and capacity building courses on Accounts

matters, General Financial Rules, Digital Forensic Question

Documents and Finger Print Analysis has been formulated by NAB to

ensure quality and uniformity.

It will help NAB in achieving standard application of SOPs,

laws and rules, he added.

The performance objectives of training programs will be

continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review

and improvements in future training needs, he said.