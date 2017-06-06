NAB sets up forensic science lab

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Chairman National Accountability
Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Tuesday said NAB has established its own forensic science laboratory to eliminate the menace of corruption from society.
Enumerating the achievements and initiatives of the present
management of NAB, the NAB chairman said a concept of combined
investigation Team (CIT) has been introduced as investigation
officers and prosecution officers are now working as a team to
ensure transparency and merit in conduct of investigations, a
press release said.
He said NAB has shown that struggle against corruption
was their top priority.
“NAB is using all its resources to come up to the expectations
of the nation as we considering eradication of corruption as our
national duty.”
He said NAB’s Forensic Science LAB has the facilities of
Digital Forensics, Fingerprint Forensics and Questioned Documents.
Establishment of Forensic Science LAB will help in retrieving
of documents from electronic devices like cell phones, computers,
iPads and networks and its preservation to determine authorship of
questioned hand writing, identity questioned typescripts and printed
documents to detect forgeries in questioned documents to determine
interpolation, additions or overwriting and substitution of papers,
and to work on Questioned Fingerprints for comparison and/or
identification purposes.
He said under our proactive approach, NAB has been engaging
different governmental and non-governmental organizations and civil
society in its fight against corruption.
He said with the help of properly functioning Forensic Science
LAB, investigation Officers (IOs) probing different high profile
corruption cases will be able to conduct complaint verifications,
inquiries and investigations transparently and on merit.
The chairman said NAB recognizes the centrality of
training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its
manpower.
He said a standardized syllabus for all investigation
officers, refresher and capacity building courses on Accounts
matters, General Financial Rules, Digital Forensic Question
Documents and Finger Print Analysis has been formulated by NAB to
ensure quality and uniformity.
It will help NAB in achieving standard application of SOPs,
laws and rules, he added.
The performance objectives of training programs will be
continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review
and improvements in future training needs, he said.
NAB sets up forensic science lab
ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Chairman National Accountability