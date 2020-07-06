NAB reviews progress in corruption cases against Nawaz, Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 06 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday reviewed the progress in the corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and president Asif Ali Zardari.

The meeting with NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair decided to utilise all resources to arrest the proclaimed offenders and also file appeals against the bails granted by the accountability courts to recover the looted money.

According to NAB spokesman, the meeting reviewed the overall performance of the NAB.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said, “The anti graft watchdog firmly believes in pursuing the policy of accountability for all. NAB does not have affiliation with any group, political party or individual. The only affiliation of Bureau is with the state of Pakistan.The NAB is duty bound to recover the looted amount from the culprits, besides taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.”

The meeting reviewed the progress in the investigation in ongoing corruption cases against former prime ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, former president Asif Ali Zardari, former chief ministers Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Qasim Ali Shah, Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, Sanaullah Zehri, Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, former ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal,Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Miftah Ismael, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Aamir Kayani, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Babar Khan Ghauri, Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Sohail Anwar Sial, Adil Siddique, Rauf Siddique, Sharjil Inam Memon, Khursheed Shah, Waseem Akhtar, Sardar Ashiq Khan Gopang, Barjees Tahir, Ejaz Jakhrani, Rana Sanaullah, Sabtain Khan, Aleem Khan, Sahibzada Mehmood Zaib,Sher Azam Khan, Engineer Amir Muqam,Captain Safdar, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi,Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Asfandyar Kakar, Asim Kurd, Saadat Anwar, Rehmat Baloch,Tamash Khan, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shahbaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Amjad Ali Khan, Siddique Memon, Manzoor Kaka, Shahid ul Islam, Imran ul Haq, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Ejaz Haroon, Zahid Mir, Asif Akhtar Hashmi, Tahir Basharat Cheema,Tariq Hameed, Dr Ehsan Ali, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Farkhand

Iqbal, Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Kamran Lashari, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Kamran Shafi and Khalid Mirza.

The meeting also reviewed progress in the ongoing investigation against Bank Islami, Bank of Khyber, Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami and others.

The meeting was told that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) case is still under trial in the Supreme Court and case will proceed ahead in light of the instructions of the apex court. The ongoing inquiries, complaint verifications, investigations will be dealt as per law.