NAB rejects allegations of lacking capacity to investigate white collar crimes

ISLAMABAD, Feb 06 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday outrightly rejected the allegations of lacking capacity to investigate white collar crime, saying the bureau has filed 590 mega corruption references in different accountability courts in just last 13 months.

Presiding over the meeting of NAB’s Executive Board meeting , Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal said the anti-graft watchdog has also filed 1210 mega corruption references involving Rs 900 billion corruption in various accountability courts, which were being heard by various worthy courts, said a press release issued here.