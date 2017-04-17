NAB recovers Rs 45 bln from corrupts in more than two years

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): The present management of National

Accountability Bureau (NAB), during its almost two and half years

tenure, has recovered Rs 45 billion from corrupt elements and

deposited in national exchequer.

The number of complaints, inquiries and investigations have

also become almost double as compared to same period of 2015.

The comparative figures for the latest two and half years are

indicative of hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in

an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism where fight against

corruption is being taken as a national duty.

Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced

public trusted in the Bureau.

A document highlighting the initiatives taken by present

management to revamp the Bureau and eradicate corruption on Monday

showed that NAB under leadership of its Chairman, Qamar Zaman

Chaudhry had chalked out a comprehensive and proactive strategy of

Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement.

The purpose of NAB’s efforts is to root out corruption from

the country and make all public and private institutions to serve

general public on merit, having no complaint of `bribe or greed’

against them from public.

NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by

fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan

defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by

government servants etc.

Since its inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been

recovery of around Rs. 287 billion of ill-gotten money which was

deposited in national exchequer.

NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL)

in Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned

Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. NAB has rationalized its

workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective

and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10

months – from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation

and finally to a reference in Accountability Court.

NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation

Team (CIT) in order to benefit from experience and collective wisdom

of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising Director,

Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal

Counsel has been put in place.

This is not only lending quality to work but also ensuring

that no single individual can influence official proceedings of NAB.

As per the latest report of Transparency International (TI) of 2016,

Pakistan’s ranking in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has improved

plus 9 points. Pakistan was being considered role model in South

Asian countries in its efforts against corruption.

The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in Pakistan as per

Transparency International (TI), report was declining after 2013.

Besides Transparency International, the Independent National and

International watchdogs like PILDAT and World Economic Forum have

also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to curb corruption in Pakistan.

Moreover, to create awareness against ill effects of

corruption among youth of Pakistan which is our future, NAB in

collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) had signed a

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and in a very short span of time

established over 45,000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) in

in universities, colleges and schools.

NAB has a target that number of CBS should reach at-least

50,000 in 2017.

NAB has also undertaken a number of strategic initiatives,

aimed at rejuvenation of the organization.

The Organogram was revisited to transform NAB into an

efficient and responsive organization and it has devised a

Quantifiable Grading System (QGS) to monitor performance of all

Regions of NAB on annual basis.

NAB has also introduced Internal Accountability Mechanism

(IAM) System and till to date out of 84 officers/officials, 23

officers have been imposed major penalty which is removal from

service and 34 have been received minor penalties.

NAB has also developed an effective Monitoring and

Evaluation System (MES). A pilot project of NAB Rawalpindi was

completed.

The outcome of pilot project is being shared with all Regional

Bureaus to implement MES system to further improve working.

The Bureau has filed 12 references in Rs. 22 billion Modarba

Scam and recovered Rs. 1.73 billion, besides properties and

vehicles. So far 34 accused persons have been arrested in Modarba

scam.

NAB had hosted first SAARC seminar in Islamabad where

Heads of SAARC anti-corruption authorities agreed to creation of

SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.

Pakistan was elected as first Chairman of SAARC anti

Corruption Forum.

NAB on bilateral cooperation, has signed a MoU with China to

streamline and structure and cooperation in fields of anti-

corruption. In the context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC), this cooperation will further boost confidence in projects

undertaken in Pakistan.

Another MoU is proposed to be signed with Malaysia and

details are being worked out.