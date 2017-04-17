NAB recovers Rs 45 bln from corrupts in more than two years

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): The present management of National
Accountability Bureau (NAB), during its almost two and half years
tenure, has recovered Rs 45 billion from corrupt elements and
deposited in national exchequer.
The number of complaints, inquiries and investigations have
also become almost double as compared to same period of 2015.
The comparative figures for the latest two and half years are
indicative of hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in
an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism where fight against
corruption is being taken as a national duty.
Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced
public trusted in the Bureau.
A document highlighting the initiatives taken by present
management to revamp the Bureau and eradicate corruption on Monday
showed that NAB under leadership of its Chairman, Qamar Zaman
Chaudhry had chalked out a comprehensive and proactive strategy of
Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement.
The purpose of NAB’s efforts is to root out corruption from
the country and make all public and private institutions to serve
general public on merit, having no complaint of `bribe or greed’
against them from public.
NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by
fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan
defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by
government servants etc.
Since its inception, one of NAB’s major achievements has been
recovery of around Rs. 287 billion of ill-gotten money which was
deposited in national exchequer.
NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL)
in Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned
Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. NAB has rationalized its
workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective
and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10
months – from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation
and finally to a reference in Accountability Court.
NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation
Team (CIT) in order to benefit from experience and collective wisdom
of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising Director,
Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal
Counsel has been put in place.
This is not only lending quality to work but also ensuring
that no single individual can influence official proceedings of NAB.
As per the latest report of Transparency International (TI) of 2016,
Pakistan’s ranking in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has improved
plus 9 points. Pakistan was being considered role model in South
Asian countries in its efforts against corruption.
The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in Pakistan as per
Transparency International (TI), report was declining after 2013.
Besides Transparency International, the Independent National and
International watchdogs like PILDAT and World Economic Forum have
also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to curb corruption in Pakistan.
Moreover, to create awareness against ill effects of
corruption among youth of Pakistan which is our future, NAB in
collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) had signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and in a very short span of time
established over 45,000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) in
in universities, colleges and schools.
NAB has a target that number of CBS should reach at-least
50,000 in 2017.
NAB has also undertaken a number of strategic initiatives,
aimed at rejuvenation of the organization.
The Organogram was revisited to transform NAB into an
efficient and responsive organization and it has devised a
Quantifiable Grading System (QGS) to monitor performance of all
Regions of NAB on annual basis.
NAB has also introduced Internal Accountability Mechanism
(IAM) System and till to date out of 84 officers/officials, 23
officers have been imposed major penalty which is removal from
service and 34 have been received minor penalties.
NAB has also developed an effective Monitoring and
Evaluation System (MES). A pilot project of NAB Rawalpindi was
completed.
The outcome of pilot project is being shared with all Regional
Bureaus to implement MES system to further improve working.
The Bureau has filed 12 references in Rs. 22 billion Modarba
Scam and recovered Rs. 1.73 billion, besides properties and
vehicles. So far 34 accused persons have been arrested in Modarba
scam.
NAB had hosted first SAARC seminar in Islamabad where
Heads of SAARC anti-corruption authorities agreed to creation of
SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.
Pakistan was elected as first Chairman of SAARC anti
Corruption Forum.
NAB on bilateral cooperation, has signed a MoU with China to
streamline and structure and cooperation in fields of anti-
corruption. In the context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC), this cooperation will further boost confidence in projects
undertaken in Pakistan.
Another MoU is proposed to be signed with Malaysia and
details are being worked out.
