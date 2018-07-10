NAB recovers Rs. 296 bln from corrupt persons so far

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Chairman, National Accountability Bureau
(NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said the Bureau would continue
playing its role for preventing corruption in important projects
including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The Chairman, who visited Balochistan Bureau to review
its performance, said CPEC guarantees country’s economic progress
and prosperity.
He said progress in Balochistan would have far reaching
impacts on national economy.
The Chairman said corruption in pat feeder canal would be
unearthed and people responsible will be identified while
looted money would be recovered.
NAB would continue to apprehend culprits and deposit
looted money in national exchequer. This would increase foreign
exchange to help complete important projects in time.
He directed to take corruption cases to logical
conclusion and added looted money of Balochistan people has
been recovered and returned to provincial government.
The Chairman said NAB does not have any link with
elections. Mandate of NAB is to apprehend the culprits without
any discrimination.
NAB has so far deposited record Rs. 296 billion after
recovering from the corrupt.
The elimination of corruption would expedite economic
activities. This would make Balochistan prosperous and
country as well.
Reiterating zero tolerance policy against corruption,
Justice Javed Iqbal said NAB would continue pursuing
Accountability for All.
Terming corruption as main curse plaguing the country, he
said NAB would continue actions against the corrupt besides
enhancing awareness about the corruption in educational institutions.
NAB has already started campaign to aware people,
especially youth about evil effects of corruption as youth is our
future and can play important role in elimination of
corruption.
He said performance of NAB Balochistan under supervision
of Director General is satisfactory.
He directed NAB officials to complete complaint
verifications, inquiries and investigations within prescribed
time frame so that the looted money could be promptly recovered
from the corrupt and deposited in national exchequer.
