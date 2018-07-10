NAB recovers Rs. 296 bln from corrupt persons so far

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Chairman, National Accountability Bureau

(NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said the Bureau would continue

playing its role for preventing corruption in important projects

including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Chairman, who visited Balochistan Bureau to review

its performance, said CPEC guarantees country’s economic progress

and prosperity.

He said progress in Balochistan would have far reaching

impacts on national economy.

The Chairman said corruption in pat feeder canal would be

unearthed and people responsible will be identified while

looted money would be recovered.

NAB would continue to apprehend culprits and deposit

looted money in national exchequer. This would increase foreign

exchange to help complete important projects in time.

He directed to take corruption cases to logical

conclusion and added looted money of Balochistan people has

been recovered and returned to provincial government.

The Chairman said NAB does not have any link with

elections. Mandate of NAB is to apprehend the culprits without

any discrimination.

NAB has so far deposited record Rs. 296 billion after

recovering from the corrupt.

The elimination of corruption would expedite economic

activities. This would make Balochistan prosperous and

country as well.

Reiterating zero tolerance policy against corruption,

Justice Javed Iqbal said NAB would continue pursuing

Accountability for All.

Terming corruption as main curse plaguing the country, he

said NAB would continue actions against the corrupt besides

enhancing awareness about the corruption in educational institutions.

NAB has already started campaign to aware people,

especially youth about evil effects of corruption as youth is our

future and can play important role in elimination of

corruption.

He said performance of NAB Balochistan under supervision

of Director General is satisfactory.

He directed NAB officials to complete complaint

verifications, inquiries and investigations within prescribed

time frame so that the looted money could be promptly recovered

from the corrupt and deposited in national exchequer.