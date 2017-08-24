NAB recovered Rs 50 bln, filed 150 references

ISLAMABAD Aug 24 (APP): Chairman National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has stated that the organization had

recovered Rs 50 billion and filed 150 references against the corrupt

people.

Talking to media during his official visit to Vienna, Austria,

he said corruption is just like a cancer and mother of all evils.

Therefore, we shall have to root out corruption with iron hands

through a holistic and workable Anti-Corruption Strategy.

He said NAB’s Anti-Corruption Strategy was appreciated

globally as in Pakistan the Bureau during period of more than three

years of present management has filed 150 corruption references in

the respective Accountability Courts and received Rs. 50 billion

from corrupt people and deposited in the national exchequer.

He said the NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine

Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the experience and

collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. NAB’s officers and

officials are following strict Code of Conduct and SOPs and merit

according to law.

Starting from the year 2014 which can be called basically a

year of reinvigoration of NAB, he said, we have moved with new zeal

and effort.

During the tenure of present management of NAB, the overall

conviction ratio in respective accountability courts is about 76 per

cent which is excellent as compared to any other anti-corruption

agency.

He said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science

Lab (FSL) at NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital

Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

This is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts, he

said. Besides Transparency International, the Independent watch dogs

like World Economic Forum have also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts

to curb corruption in Pakistan.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said NAB in collaboration with HEC signed

a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2014 and in a very short span

of time established over 45, 000 Character Building Societies (CBSs)

at universities, colleges and schools to create awareness against

corruption.

He said the NAB has undertaken a number of strategic

initiatives aimed at rejuvenation of the organization. The

Organogram was revisited to transform NAB into an efficient and

responsive organization.

NAB has devised a Quantifiable Grading System (QGS) to monitor

the performance of all Regions of NAB on annual basis, he said. From

2015, under Quantifiable Grading System (QGS) NAB is monitoring the

performance of all regional offices and NAB headquarter on annual

basis to know the strengths and weaknesses of NAB regional Bureaus.

NAB has also introduced Mid Term Inspection of NAB HQ and all

Regional Bureaus on the basis of feedback received from Annual

Inspection, he added.

The Chairman said, NAB has introduced Internal Accountability

Mechanism (IAM) and till to date out of 84 officers and officials,

23 officers have been imposed major penalty which is removal from

service and 34 have been received minor penalties. “This is a record

that any organization has initiated Accountability Process within

its organization at its own.”

He said eradication of corruption is top priority of NAB as in

a bid to reach out to complainants, the National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) has undertaken an initiative to make the bureau more

citizens friendly.

“The Citizen Friendly NAB would help reach out to complainants

and cater to their complaints in a more effective manner utilizing

the existing Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) to generate a

complaint registration acknowledgement system,” he added.