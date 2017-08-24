NAB recovered Rs 50 bln, filed 150 references

ISLAMABAD Aug 24 (APP): Chairman National Accountability
Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has stated that the organization had
recovered Rs 50 billion and filed 150 references against the corrupt
people.
Talking to media during his official visit to Vienna, Austria,
he said corruption is just like a cancer and mother of all evils.
Therefore, we shall have to root out corruption with iron hands
through a holistic and workable Anti-Corruption Strategy.
He said NAB’s Anti-Corruption Strategy was appreciated
globally as in Pakistan the Bureau during period of more than three
years of present management has filed 150 corruption references in
the respective Accountability Courts and received Rs. 50 billion
from corrupt people and deposited in the national exchequer.
He said the NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine
Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the experience and
collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. NAB’s officers and
officials are following strict Code of Conduct and SOPs and merit
according to law.
Starting from the year 2014 which can be called basically a
year of reinvigoration of NAB, he said, we have moved with new zeal
and effort.
During the tenure of present management of NAB, the overall
conviction ratio in respective accountability courts is about 76 per
cent which is excellent as compared to any other anti-corruption
agency.
He said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science
Lab (FSL) at NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital
Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.
This is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts, he
said. Besides Transparency International, the Independent watch dogs
like World Economic Forum have also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts
to curb corruption in Pakistan.
Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said NAB in collaboration with HEC signed
a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2014 and in a very short span
of time established over 45, 000 Character Building Societies (CBSs)
at universities, colleges and schools to create awareness against
corruption.
He said the NAB has undertaken a number of strategic
initiatives aimed at rejuvenation of the organization. The
Organogram was revisited to transform NAB into an efficient and
responsive organization.
NAB has devised a Quantifiable Grading System (QGS) to monitor
the performance of all Regions of NAB on annual basis, he said. From
2015, under Quantifiable Grading System (QGS) NAB is monitoring the
performance of all regional offices and NAB headquarter on annual
basis to know the strengths and weaknesses of NAB regional Bureaus.
NAB has also introduced Mid Term Inspection of NAB HQ and all
Regional Bureaus on the basis of feedback received from Annual
Inspection, he added.
The Chairman said, NAB has introduced Internal Accountability
Mechanism (IAM) and till to date out of 84 officers and officials,
23 officers have been imposed major penalty which is removal from
service and 34 have been received minor penalties. “This is a record
that any organization has initiated Accountability Process within
its organization at its own.”
He said eradication of corruption is top priority of NAB as in
a bid to reach out to complainants, the National Accountability
Bureau (NAB) has undertaken an initiative to make the bureau more
citizens friendly.
“The Citizen Friendly NAB would help reach out to complainants
and cater to their complaints in a more effective manner utilizing
the existing Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) to generate a
complaint registration acknowledgement system,” he added.
