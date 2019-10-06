NAB ready to resolve genuine problems of business community: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal said that business community was the backbone of the country’s progress and the Bureau was ready to resolve their genuine problems.

Speaking at NAB Headquarters, he said that NAB respects business community. Special cells were established at NAB headquarters and all the regional offices of NAB have been directed to resolve their grievances. A committee will be made having representation of business community for resolving the problems of business community and hopefully business community would have no complaint against NAB. The committee will have consultative role to assist NAB to help resolving the problems of business community, he told.