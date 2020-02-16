NAB performing its duties independently: Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR, Feb 16 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Sunday said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution which was working freely in the country and government had nothing to do with its affairs.

He said the PTI government did not made any new case against the opposition leadership but all the cases were made during last tenures of the PML-N and the PPP.

He stated this while talking to the media men during his visit to District Nowshera and met with different delegations.

He also visited to the residence of Vice President of Paracha Association Haji Rohail Gul Paracha and offered fateh on the death of his relative.

Chairman of the Association Ashfaq Paracha, President of Paracha Youth, Asif Paracha, General Secretary of Paracha Association Sajjad Paracha were also present on the occasion during his visit.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan by taking difficult decisions, rescued the country from bankruptcy. He said that now the country’s economy has begun to recover and now the government has a focus to control inflation and unemployment.

He said, the criticism was the right of the opposition but it should be based on facts, adding, the constructive criticism would lead to the govt in the right direction and in a democratic way.

Replying to a question about Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) sit-in, he said if JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman wanted to do sit-in protest again, the government would give them the go-ahead as the same was done earlier.

The diffence minister said the government was in close contact with all stakeholders for making legislation in the parliament.

About the visit of the Turkish President to Pakistan, he said the visit was of utmost importance. “We have many agreements with Turkey in the defence sector,” he said and added that Turkey wanted to invest in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the issue of low gas pressure in Gulbad-Khat Kale was resolved as four-and-a-half-inch pipeline laying down ceremony was also held.