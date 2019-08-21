NAB laws being amended to remove investors fears: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that present government was going to amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws to remove fears of bureaucrats and investors.

The investors wanted to invest their money but they had concerns over NAB laws, she stated while talking to a private news channel.

The government, she said had strong desire to strengthen economy, therefore the decision for changing the NAB laws was taken.