NAB KP summons Imran Khan in chopper scam case on July 18

PESHAWAR, Jul 12 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) KP summoned Chairman PTI Imran Khan in helicopter scandal case on July 18, Salma Begum a spokesperson for the NAB KP told APP.

Chairman NAB Justice ® Javed Iqbal accepted the appeal of the NAB KP and allowed investigation into the matter. Imran Khan has been charged for misusing the KP Government’s official helicopter MI17 for 74 hours causing Rs2.17 million loss to the provincial kitty.

Imran Khan would be grilled about the use of official chopper during the tenure of his party government in the province from 2013-18.

The NAB already recorded statements of the former KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and four senior bureaucrats including three administrative secretaries in the said case.

The NAB Chairman had authorized the inquiry into the case following reports in the media. The chopper was used by the PTI supremo from Bani Gala to Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Batagram, Dir, Kumrat valley and other areas.