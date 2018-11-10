NAB independent institution: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN, Nov 10 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and PTI had no link to inquiries by NAB in different cases.
These cases were registered during previous regimes, before the PTI government. The corrupt elements were making wrong propaganda against NAB due to fear of accountability. The foreign minister said this while talking to media here on Saturday.
