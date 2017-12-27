NAB gives approval to submit six corruption references, starts six inquiries into various matters

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):The Executive Board meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presided by its Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal was held here on Wednesday which approved to submit six corruption references, held six inquiries and initiate investigation into eleven cases.

The Executive Board approved to start investigation against former Federal Minister Babar Awan, former Federal Minister Water and Power Raja Pervez Ashraf, former Secretary Law and Justice Masood Chishti, former Secretary Shahid Rafi and ex-Director Ejaz Bashir into Nandi Pur Electric Project. There has been allegations on them to delay Nandi Pur Power Project due to which national exchequer faced loss of Rs. 113 billion.

The meeting approved to file reference against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and incumbent Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif over dualization of road from Raiwand to Sharif family’s house through a cost of Rs.125 million.

The meeting approved to submit corruption reference against former Chairman Pakistan Tobacco Sahibzada Khalid. He has been alleged to make illegal appointments in the department brining loss of billions of rupees to national kitty.

It was also approved to submit corruption reference against former Chairman Evacuee Board Trust , Syed Asif Akhtar Hashmi. There has been allegations on him to allot 450 plots and misuse of power due to which national kitty has to bear loss of billions of rupees.

The meeting also approved to submit corruption reference against former Secretary Labor Sindh Nasar Hyat. He has been alleged of misuse of power and purchasing 200 acres land at higher rates which brought loss of aroundRs. 275.4 million.

The meeting approved to file corruption reference against former Chairman WAPDA Tariq Hameed he has been accused of misuse of power and approving Rental Power Project of 136 Million Watt in violation of NEPRA and PEPRA Rules.

The meeting of the NAB Executive Board also approved to start investigation against Sikandar Aziz, former Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhunkhhw and other officials of Rehabilitation Department. These accused are facing charges of illegal occupation of land at Shooba Bazaar Peshwar and also illegal transfer of land bringing loss of Rs. 40 million to national kitty.

It was also approved to start investigation against former Chief Minister Balochistan over allegations of receiving compensation of Rs. 1817 million from Government of Balochistan which he distributed among his relatives. The meeting gave approval to initiate investigation against former Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Balochistan Mumtaz Ali Khan over misuse of power, corruption and purchasing sub-standard equipment for kidney center Quetta due to which loss of billions of rupees was faced.

The meeting gave approval to start investigation against former Member National Assembly Ghulam Haider Thind, former Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Fiaz Bashir and officials of revenue department for brining loss of Rs. 600 million to national kitty and also misuse of power.

Over misuse of power and illegal allotment of government land, the meeting approved to start investigation against former Member National Assembly from NA-176 Sultan Mehmud Hinjra and others. It was also approved to start investigation against Directors Messers T &N Pakistan Private Limited Faisalabad, Riaz Ahmed Chawla and others over allegations of bank defaulters and not returning Rs. 1539 million to Punjab Bank.

The meeting approved to start investigation against former Prime Mniister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and others over allegations of appointing former Managing Director Syndic Metals Limited Muhammad Razaq Sanjrani in violation of law and bringing financial loss of Rs. 17.70 million.

It was also approved to initiate investigation against former Minister for Communications Dr. Arbab Alamgir and former Member National Assembly Asma Arbab for having more assets as compared to their income. Their assets have been told as Rs. 2.486 billion while they have not answered about having hundreds of millions of rupees in foreign banks.

The meeting also decided to start investigation against former Secretary Local Bodies Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sitting Additional Secretary Department of Revenue, FBR Hamad Owais Agha, former Secretary Local Bodies Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sitting Managing Director Frontier Education Foundation Hifz ur Rehman, officials of Local Bodies Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Executive Officer as well as officers of Messers Ideal Hydro Tech System Private Limited. They have been facing allegations of embezzlement in installation of 1159 Water Filtration Plants in Project of Water for All in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa brining a financial loss of Rs. 800 million.

The meeting approved to file reference of corruption against former Vice Chancellor Federal Urdu University Dr. Zafar Iqbal. He has been accused of misuse of authority and embezzlement in government funds brining a loss of Rs. 102.24 million;

It was also directed to hold inquiry against Nadeem Zia Pirzada, Shama Nadeem, Razia Perveen, Saadi Perveen, Muneer Zia, Umer Zia, Khalid Hussain and Sajid Hussain. They have been alleged of transactions of suspected amount and matter was also referred to State Bank of Pakistan.

It was also approved to hold inquiry against Nadeem Ahmed over allegation of transaction of suspected amount and matter was further referred to State Bank of Pakistan.

The meeting approved to hold inquiry against the officials of Revenue Department Karachi, Sindhand also against Chairman Summit Bank Ltd Nisar Lotha. They have been accused of illegal allotment of 5222 acres official land.

Over misuse of power and brining loss of Rs. 103.5 million to national kitty, the meeting approved to conduct inquiry against former Chief Executive Officer Kasb Bank Nasir Ali Shah Bukhari and others.

It also directed for investigation against former Chairman NICL Ayaz Khan Niazi.

The Chairman NAB ordered to complete all previous inquires and investigations and no case should be delayed for indefinite period.