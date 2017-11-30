NAB distributs sum of Rs. 81.14 million among 175 affectees

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi distributed a sum of Rs 81.14 million among

175 affectees in and government departments in nine cases at a ceremony held at NAB Headquarters.

Justice Javaid Iqbal, Chairman NAB, the chief guest on the occasion handed over cheques to the affectees and government departments concerned, said a press release issued here.

As per details, in case of Businessman Mutual Housing Society, an amount of Rs 3.698 million was paid to 110 affectees of the said housing society.

In case of investigation against Management of Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing society and others.

An amount of Rs 24.647 million was paid to the society. In case of NFML, NAB recovered Rs 129.637 million through VR from accused persons who were involved in misappropriation of urea.

On Thursday, an amount of Rs 3.337 million was being refunded to NFML. In case against State Vs Muhammad Ali, accused has misappropriated an amount of Rs. 1.558 million on account of 110 bogus TA/DA claims of officers.

NAB recovered said amount and the same was refunded to Commandant Admin Comd, A&M GHQ.

In case of inquiry against Ayaz Builders and others (Parliamentarian’ Enclave Housing Scheme), Islamabad.

NAB was refunding Rs. 0.7 million amongst four affectees of said housing society .

In case against Inquiry Against Mubasher Iqbal, Chief Executive, Tele Town (Pvt) Ltd, Islamabad And Others. NAB recovered the Rs.9.66 million and the same was refunded amongst 42 affectees.

In case of “AL-RAFIA HOMES,NAB is refunding Rs. 1.247 million amongst 12 affectees .In case of state Vs Zahid Ejaz Sheikh ex Assistant Manager Overseas Employment Cooperation (OEC), NAB recovered the Rs 648, 846 and the same was refunded to OEC.

In case of Al-Hamra (Pvt) Ltd and Management of Eden Builders (Pvt) Ltd, NAB has successfully pursued to realize the recovery of Rs.1832.168 million from the present management of Al-Hamra (Pvt) Ltd. In fourth phase, NAB is refunding Rs 35.2 million to Shaheen Foundation.