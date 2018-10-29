NAB distributes Rs13.141 million among 32 victims of illegal housing society

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Monday distributed an amount of Rs13.141

million among 32 affected people, which have been recovered from an illegal housing society.

Director General NAB, Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi handed over cheques to the affected persons and concerned government departments at a ceremony held here.

As per details, in case of inquiry against Tele Town (Pvt) Ltd, Islamabad and others, the management collected

Rs313 million illegally from general public without obtaining permission from Capital Development Authority (CDA) to

advertise the scheme and sold 2330 files/plots during 2004-2007.

The management of M/s Tele Town did not obtain No Objection Certificate (NOC) from CDA for detailed layout plan.

In NAB, about 200 members with an amount of Rs30 million (approx) claimed for refund/plots.

The management of the society submitted an application for Plea Bargain (PB) against claims pending at NAB and in this regard and PB of Rs30.02 million was accepted.

In phases, NAB Rawalpindi had already refunded an amount of Rs11.54 million among 50 affected persons after

verifying their claims. In third phase i.e on Monday, 05 victims have been returned an amount of Rs0.776 million.

In another case, investigation against Mufti Riaz Khan s/o Hidayat Ullah Modaraba Scam and others, accused Muhammad Uzair Shah showed willingness to pay back liability against him.

The one accused person namely Muhammad Uzair Shah has been arrested on February 05, 2018.

He submitted original papers of his three properties located in Attock city, while 26 complainants gave

statements against the arrested accused Uzair Shah S/o Syed M Saghir Shah Bukhari with a total liability of Rs11,365,000.

Rawalpindi NAB recovered all amount which have been handed over to 26 affected peoples on Monday.

In another case, inquiry against officers/officials of National Productivity Organization, NAB Rawalpindi recovered

an amount of one million rupees from M/s Imperial Associates and in second phase the same has been returned to National Productivity Organization. In first phase, Rawalpindi NAB already handed over Rs37 million to National Productivity Organization.

Addressing the ceremony, Director General NAB Rawalpindi, Irfan Naeem Mangi reiterated that the bureau would continue to pursuing corrupt elements under leadership of Chairman NAB, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal so that motherland could achieve dream of corruption-free Pakistan.

NAB strongly believes in zero tolerance policy against corruption. NAB hopes that joint efforts of all stakeholders

can collaborate to check corruption and corrupt practices before happening with help of all stakeholders.

However, this practice to invest in unauthorized schemes in greed of more interest and returns on investments

must be ended and discouraged.

Irfan Naeem Mangi said that NAB was absolutely committed to working transparently, fairly, professionally and

on merit for corruption-free Pakistan in accordance with law.

He said that Pakistan was considered as a role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption due to NAB’s efforts and Pakistan was only country whose Corruption Perception Index (CPI), according to the Transparency

International report, has been decreased from 175 to 116 points.