NAB devises SOP to rationalize its workload

KARACHI, May. 24 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has

devised a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to rationalize its

workload, said Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry here on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting at NAB Karachi office, he said the agency was

also in process to develop a timeline for efficient, effective and

expeditious disposal of cases.

“Under the revised mechanism a maximum limit of 10 months will be

placed for disposal of relevant cases,” he said.

Chaudhry said this will be from complaint verification – to –

inquiry – to – investigation and finally to a reference in the

Accountability Court.

NAB Chief on the occasion reiterated that NAB was committed to an

across the board zero tolerance policy towards corruption.

Chaudhry said NAB fully conscious of its responsibilities towards

the nation has adopted a holistic approach towards the menace of

corruption.

“A multi-pronged strategy comprising awareness, prevention and

enforcement has been adopted,” he said.

He said to create awareness against the ill effects of corruption

among the youth of Pakistan, NAB in collaboration with Higher

Education Commission (HEC) has managed to establish over 42,000

Character Building Societies (CBSs) in universities/colleges scattered

across the country.

The arrangement was said to be made under a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) signed between NAB and HEC, with the motive to

take youth as vanguard in the fight.

NAB aims to reach the target of 50,000 CBSs by the end of current

year and help raise public awareness about the ill effects of

corruption.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said NAB has also established its first

Forensic Science Lab (FSL) at its Rawalpindi/Islamabad office.

FSL was said to be equipped with the facilities of digital

forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis and so-forth.

NAB, he mentioned had only recently also hosted the first SAARC

Seminar in Islamabad where the heads of SAARC anti-corruption

authorities agreed to have a joint SAARC Anti Corruption Forum.

“Pakistan was elected as first Chairman of SAARC anti Corruption

Forum,” he said and claimed it was a major achievement both for

the NAB as well as the government.

NAB was said to had also signed an MoU with China to streamline

and structure bilateral cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption.

In particular context of CPEC, he said this cooperation will

further boost confidence on projects undertaken in Pakistan.

Another MoU was said to be signed with Malaysia, for which

details are being worked out.

Chaudhry appreciative of the NAB Karachi’s performance said

it was one of the important regional bureaus of NAB and has played

prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of the

agency.

He said that in view of the assessed annual performance of last

year based on evaluation under quantified grading system conducted by

Chairman’s Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT) NAB Karachi’s

performance was outstandingly excellent with 88% operational

efficiency.

Earlier, Director General, NAB – Karachi, Mohammad Altaf Bawany

in a detailed presentation said the office, during the current year,

disposed of 2149 complaints.

NAB Karachi was said to had authorized 107 complaints

verifications (CVs), 146 inquiries and 118 investigations.

“We in the current year, upto May 24 also filed 52 corruption

references, arrested 45 accused persons and recovered Rs.

206.069 million which is a record achievement,” said Bawany.