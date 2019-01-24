NAB deposits Rs 289.991 bln in national kitty since inception

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has deposited record Rs 289.991 billion in national kitty, besides filing 3,488 corruption references in various accountability courts and apprehending 3,813 corruption suspects, this was told in a meeting of anti-graft watchdog’s meeting chaired by Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal here on Thursday.

The meeting held to review overall performance of NAB was told that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far received 408431 applications since inception and conducted complaint verification of 14069, approved 9,400 inquiries, 4,122 investigations.