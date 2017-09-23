NAB committed to eradicate corruption with professionalism, transparently: Qamar Zaman

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB)
Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption with
professionalism, transparently and iron hands on merit.
He said this while second day of his farewell visit to NAB
Multan here on Saturday.
Today NAB has rejuvenated and officers or officials are
working in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight
against corruption is being taken as a national duty, said a press
release here.
The Chairman NAB said that the PILDAT report for the last year
supports the position stated above as 42 per cent people trusted NAB
against 30 per cent for police and 29 per cent for government
officials.
He said the recent report of Transparency International also
rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 175 to 116
which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts.
The World Economic Forum in its report of 2016 said that
Pakistan’s corruption Perception Index has decease from 126 to 122
which is great achievement.
He said that he perfected the procedure to make NAB more
effective and devised a proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy which is
considered best strategy due to its efficacy and remarkable results.
Qamar Zaman said that NAB has perfected its procedures after
taking various new initiatives during the tenure of present
management of NAB which have started yielding excellent results and
we can say that today NAB has rejuvenated to eradicate corruption
from the country.
He said that the hard work being put in by NAB officers is
commendable.
He further said nation has proud upon NAB officers or
officials who are performing their national duty with absolutely
professionally, transparently according to law.
NAB during the last four years recovered Rs. 50 billion from
corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer which a record
achievement as no other Anti Corruption agency in Pakistan has
recovered such a huge amount in short span of four years.
Chairman NAB said that the main purpose of NAB’s Awareness and
Prevention campaign is to create Awareness against the ill effects
of corruption among the citizen of Pakistan especially youth of
Pakistan.
He said that NAB in collaboration with HEC established 45,000
Character Building Societies (CBSs) in universities and colleges as
youths are considered a vanguard in this fight.
He said NAB has set target for 2017 that the number of
Character Building Societies (CBS) should reach at least at 55
thousands due to its importance and excellent feedback received so
far.
He said that NAB hosted first meeting of heads of SAARC anti-
corruption authorities in which all SAARC countries selected NAB as
its first Chairman which is great achievement for Pakistan due to
NAB efforts.
Qamar Zaman said that Pakistan’s Apex Anti Corruption Agency,
NAB is the only Organization in the world with whom China has signed
MoU in order to streamline cooperation in the field of anti-
corruption and oversee projects to be undertaken under CEPC.
He said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science
Lab (FSL) which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned
Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.
The Chairman NAB said that NAB Multan is one of the important
Regional Bureaus of NAB. It has played prominent role in
contributing towards the overall performance of NAB.
He appreciated the performance of NAB Multan and directed
all ranks of officers of NAB Multan to work more vigilantly,
diligently and honestly in order to curb corruption and corrupt
practices from the country.
He appreciated the performance of all wings of NAB Multan
under the supervision of Atiq ur Rehman, Director General NAB
Multan.
After the meeting, Chairman NAB pen down his remarks on the
visitor’s book and hoped that NAB Multan will maintain high
standards of work and quality of inquiries and investigations as per
law in future.
