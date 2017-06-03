NAB committed to eradicate corruption by using all resources: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Saturday said that the NAB was committed to eradicate corruption by using all its resources with absolute professionalism and transparently.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on NAB’s awareness and prevention campaign on “Say No To Corruption” during 2015 to 2017.

During the meeting, it was informed that on the directions of the chairman, the NAB had started Awareness and Prevention Campaign thorough NAB’s message on “Say No To Corruption” in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption, said a press release.

The campaign was effectively highlighted in print and electronic media as NAB is mandated to carry out awareness and prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of Section 33C of NAO 1999.

Under its proactive Media Strategy, NAB has been engaging different Governmental and Non-Governmental Organizations and Civil Society in its nation-wide campaign against corruption.

It was informed that the feedback received from all segments of society about the campaign remained very successful and NAB’s message “Say No To Corruption” across the country is being carried on all ATM machines of all scheduled Banks.

NAB and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for creating awareness amongst students of various Universities.

Due to this collaboration, 45 thousands Character Building Societies have been established in various Universities/colleges and schools across the country.

Similarly, Pakistan Television (PTV), SNGPL, Islamabad Traffic Police, IESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, FESCO have decided to join hands with NAB in order to disseminate awareness about the ill effects of corruption.

Pakistan Post, has specially designed and formally issued a commemorative stamp with slogan “Say No to Corruption” to mark the World Anti-Corruption Day.

In addition, NAB in Collaboration with PTA has disseminated NAB message to all mobile phone subscribers across the country through different mobile phone companies at the eve of World Anti-Corruption Day in order to have awareness about the ill effects of corruption.

It was informed that NAB’s video message is being aired in all Cinema Houses of the country.

NAB’s Awareness and Prevention Campaign has been appreciated by the public at large.

The Chairman NAB said that beside NAB’s Awareness Campaign, NAB has constituted Prevention Committees in order to identify loopholes, suggest ways and means to plug loopholes and measures for improvement/strengthening regulatory mechanism of Federal and Provincial Governments for transparency, meritocracy, fair play and compliance of relevant laws / rules, NAB has constituted prevention committees on Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of Religious Affairs, Agriculture and National Food security, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Prevention Committee on FBR, Prevention Committee on Press Information Department (PID) and Prevention Committees constituted in Provinces relating to Health, Education, Revenue and Housing Cooperatives.

NAB’s Prevention Committee on Ministry of Religious Affairs has forwarded its recommendations to the ministry which were considered by it very aggressively in order to provide better facilities to Hajis and to address problems of Hajis.

He emphasized that all regional bureaus of NAB to constitute Prevention Committees in different departments in consultation with concerned departments so that NAB may identify/ suggest ways and means to plug loopholes and measures for improvement/strengthening regulatory mechanism of Federal and Provincial Governments for transparency, meritocracy, fair play and compliance of relevant laws rules for further effective working of Provincial Departments.

He said that the initiatives taken by the present management of NAB have started yielding dividends as today NAB’s conviction ratio is about 76 percent which is a remarkable achievement in investigation of White Collar Crimes.

NAB during the last 3 years has recovered Rs. 45/- billion which is a record achievement.