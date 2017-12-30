NAB chief takes notice of irregularities in Gwadar land allotment

QUETTA, Dec 30 (APP):Irregularities and embezzelment of millions found in Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA) in Allotment of Industrial and Commercial Plots, resulting in massive loss to national exchequer, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took notice on Saturday.

According to Spokesman Balochistan NAB, Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority put economic progress and prosperity of Balochistan at stake. GIEDA industrial Development Authority became Estate Agency instead of the industrial development authority. Commercial Plots were allocated to relatives and favored buyers while real investors were ignored.

Government will treat with iron hands all those who are hindering economic development of Balochistan through corruption, remarked Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal.

The condition of being industrialist was not taken into accord, beside this files were sold and resulting in massive embezzlement.

Qualified industrialists and applicants meeting the standards of allotment were not prioritize. National treasury has been incredibly damaged. Further investigations are underway and other government employees involved in the case will also be brought into investigation.

Chairman NAB said National Accountability Bureau is committed to bringing people who are engaged in corruption in the way of economic activity to the court of law and get punish. Economic advancement of Balochistan is essential for development of Pakistan.

Real investors interested in investing in Gwadar have the right to invest in terms of rules and regulations. We are ready to take all possible steps for removing corrupt elements hampering Gwadar’s economic growth.