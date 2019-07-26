NAB Chairman vows redoubling efforts for mega corruption cases disposal

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Friday said the bureau was committed to logical disposal of mega corruption white collar crime cases by putting double efforts for ensuring corruption free Pakistan.

Chairing a fortnightly meeting to review the performance of NAB’s operation, prosecution and all regional bureaus at NAB Headquarters, he said that NAB is the only organization which has prescribed a maximum time limit of 10 months for expeditious disposal of mega corruption white collar crime cases which is a challenging task but we are committed to beat the clock by putting hard work and ensuring corruption free Pakistan as per law.