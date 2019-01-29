NAB chairman reiterates eradicating corruption, bringing absconders to book

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Tuesday reiterated eradicating the menace of corruption on priority as the bureau firmly believes in bringing the corrupt, absconders to book.

In a statement, the chairman said NAB has devised an anti-corruption strategy to rid the country of corruption, which was acknowledged by leading organizations as effective strategy to eliminate corruption.

NAB chairman said the bureau was conducting the investigations against housing societies, cooperative companies, bank fraud, money laundering cases, misappropriation of government funds by government employees, private persons, abuse of authority and amassing assets beyond known sources of income.