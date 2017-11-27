NAB Chairman for further improving tax collection system to avoid losses

ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (APP):Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice ® Javed Iqbal on Monday emphasized that Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) should adopt measures to further improve its tax collection system so as to avoid huge tax evasion every year.

In a statement issued here, he said mobile phone companies in the country do not pay Rs 400 billion annual taxes to the government, causing huge financial losses to the national exchequer.

He said Pakistan is an ideal country for foreign investment but at the same time there is a need to take steps to improve tax collection system in larger national interest.

The Chairman said directions have been issued to Director Generals of seven regional bureaus of NAB to ensure that public complaints about corruption are being addressed and they are being timely informed about their complaints.

He said calling innocent persons again and again in NAB even after completing their investigation/inquiry and harassing them would not be allowed.

He said those officials indulged in this regard would be taken to task as per law.