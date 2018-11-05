ISLAMABAD, Nov 05 (APP):Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Monday visited Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and enquire after the health of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.
Chairman NAB prayed for early recovery of Chief Justice of Pakistan.
NAB chairman enquires after CJP’s health
