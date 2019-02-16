NAB chairman directs to present Dr Samad before him on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Taking strict notice of the arrest of Dr Abdus Samad, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Saturday directed the Director General, NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present the accused before him at headquarters on Monday along with the record and details of the allegations levelled against him.

The NAB spokesman, in a press statement, quoted the chairman as saying that the Bureau respected the services rendered by Director Archaeology and Museum, Peshawar, Dr Abdus Samad and it would also ensure protecting his self respect, besides fulfilling the requirements of justice in accordance with the law.