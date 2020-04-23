NAB authorizes conducting six inquiries, closing inquiries against Rahila Magsi others

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday authorized conducting six inquiries against various accused persons, sending some cases to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and closing inquiries against Rahila Magsi and others due to absence of evidence.

A NAB press release says that the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the bureau, chaired by chairman NAB Justice (Retd) held at NAB headquarters.

The meeting authorized conducting six inquiries against several accused persons including Aalia Amir wife of Aamir Khurshid, Additional Secretary Service and General Admiistration, Sindh, Ishaq Lashari,

Ismael Lashari, former Sub Inspector Police and others, two inquiries

were ordered against the officers and officials of Port Qasim Authority, Manzoor Shah, former Chief Engineer Highways, Naseem Shah, chairman Sindh Abadgar Board, district Mityari, officers and officials of Information Department, Sindh.

The EBM authorized closing inquiries against Dr Zahoor Ahmed , Medical In Charge, civil Hospital, Karachi and others, Muhammad Mohsin, Rahila

Magsi and others owing to absence of evidence.

The EBM okayed sending some inquiries against officials of Model Custom Collectorate of Exports, Owners and officials of Messers Sky Clan Global Private Limited and others, officers and officials of Model Customs Collectorate Appeasement Customs Department and others to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Deputy Chairman , Prosecutor General Accountability, Director General Operations and other senior officers attended the meeting.