NAB arrests former chairman KPT Javed Hanif

KARACHI, Jul 03 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB-Karachi) has arrested former Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT),

Muhammad Javed Hanif from his residence within the remits of District South Karachi.

A press release of the NAB on Tuesday said that the accused

was wanted in an investigation pertaining to the charges of corruption, corrupt practices and abuse of authority for

illegally appointing 940 employees in KPT in connivance with Babar Ghauri, the then minister for Ports and Shipping.

The appointments were made in violation of rules, regulations of the organization and in violation of basic codal formalities.

The accused would be produced before Accountability Court for physical remand.