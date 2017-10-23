NAB arrests ex-minister Sharjeel Memon, 11 others for Rs.5.76 bln corruption

KARACHI, Oct 23 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Monday arrested former Sindh minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, and 11 other accused for allegedly embezzling Rs. 5.766 billion purportedly paid to advertising agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015.

According to a NAB statement issued here, the accused were wanted in

Reference No. 50/2016, consequent upon cancellation of their ad interim bails by the Sindh High Court. “The accused persons are charged for embezzlement of Rs. 5,766,479,766 purportedly paid to seven advertising agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015,” it added.

It said the accused jointly and severally in connivance with each other have been alleged for awarding the contracts to favor certain advertising agencies and to their own favor, in violation of relevant laws and rules and against exorbitant rates. The arrested accused will be produced before accountability court on Tuesday, it added.

The accused are Sharjeel Inam Memon, Ex-Minister Information & Archives Department; Zulifqar Ali Shalwani, the then Secretary Information & Archives Department; Mansoor Ahmed Rajput, the then Deputy Director Information (Advertisement) Information & Archives Department; Sarang Latif Chandio, the then Information Officer, Information & Archives Department; Altaf Hussain Memon, the then Section Officer (G) Information & Archives Department; Asim Amir Khan Sikandar, Senior Executive Director M/s Evernew Concepts Pvt.Ltd.; Masood Hashmi. CEO M/s. Orient Communication Pvt. Ltd.; Gulzar Ali

Director of M/s Adarts Karachi Pvt. Ltd.; Salman Mansoor, Director of M/s Adarts Karachi Pvt. Ltd.; Umar Shahzad, Proprietor of Daily Milan; Syed Naveed, Proprietor of M/s Media Power Link; Muhammad Hanif, Company Secretary M/s Evernew Concepts Pvt. Ltd.