NAB absolutely committed to rooting out corruption with iron hands: Qamar

ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Friday said the Bureau is absolutely committed to rooting out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands.

Our overall performance remained excellent as compared to

other Anti-Corruption Organizations, he said these remarks while addressing the NAB Officers during his farewell visit to Multan Bureau.

The Chairman said due to number of new initiatives taken

during his tenure, PILDAT, Transparency International and World Economic Forum have appreciated Pakistan due to NAB efforts.

Today NAB has rejuvenated and the hard work being put in

by officers/officials is commendable, he said and added NAB

during the last four years has recovered Rs. 50 billion from

corrupt and deposited in national exchequer.

He said the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to same period of 2014 to 2017 and added NAB since its inception, has recovered Rs. 290 billion.

Qamar Zaman said today NAB is the Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum and it is the only Organization in the world to which China has signed MoU to streamline cooperation in field of anti-corruption and oversee projects to be undertaken under CEPC.

He said NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has facilities of Digital Forensics,

Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

The Chairman said NAB has rationalized its workload and

timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and

expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10

months – from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation

and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine

Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience

and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of

CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation

Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. This

will not only lend quality to the work but also ensure that no

single individual can influence the proceedings. The results of

CIT are very encouraging.

The Chairman said NAB Multan is one of the important Regional

Bureaus which plays prominent role in contributing towards overall

performance.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Multan and directed

all ranks of officers to work more vigilantly, diligently and

honestly in order to curb corruption and corrupt practices from

country.

He said performance of all wings of NAB Multan under

supervision of Atiq-ur-Rehman, Director General Multan is

appreciated and hoped that NAB Multan would continue its

performance in future.

Earlier, Director General, Multan, in his welcome address

said the idea of spreading operational activities vigorously in

far-flung areas of county has left indelible impact in terms of

out-reach, service delivery and responsiveness in combating

corruption in southern Punjab.

NAB Multan within short span of two years has been successful

in bringing about social and cultural change to palpable extent in

society.

He said processing of over 5200 complaints is witness to our

success story of public confidence and trust reposed on NAB Multan.

Highlighting performance, the DG said NAB Multan conducted

356 Complaint Verification, 121 Inquiries, 58 Investigations and

recovered Rs. 1392 million in cash and 81.15 million indirect

recoveries besides retrieval of hundreds of plots and state land and

returned to rightful owners.

At same time, we have conducted 13 Seminars, 4 workshops at

district level, established 11 Character Building Societies (CBS)

in Universities/Colleges and Schools to aware youth about ill

effects of corruption at an early age.

He said Chairman NAB while heading National Accountability

Bureau under given circumstances has performed exceptional well.

“You have not only steered ship out of tumultuous storms but also

set very high standards of leadership,” he said, adding that

innovations and improvements under your tenure in terms of

introducing new initiatives of Combined Investigation Team (CIT),

Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES), Internal Accountability

Mechanism (IAM), Timelines, quantitative and qualitative posed

annual and midterm inspections, merit based recruitments, holding

of SAARC conference etc. will be remembered in golden words.

The DG said Chairman NAB has always been remained a guiding

force for us in discharge of duties without any fear and favour.

He said that strong leadership like yours led the

organization in right direction with proactive Anti-Corruption

Strategy which was implemented in letter and spirit, due to which

NAB Multan’s performance remained excellent.

“We have nabbed corrupt and deposited millions of looted money

of people in national exchequer,” he added.

Upon arrival, Chairman NAB reviewed guard of honor.