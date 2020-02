ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam condoled the sad demise of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq.

In a tweet, he said, “A great loss for Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) as its founding member Naeemul Haque passes away – a true ideologue and patriot.”

“May Allah bless his departed soul and grant him jannah Ameen,” he tweeted.