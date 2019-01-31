NA to notify Young Parliamentarians Forum soon: Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday said the assembly will soon notify a Young Parliamentarians Forum and he would like to seek the support of PILDAT in facilitating the young MPs and the forum.

He said this at the PILDAT and UNDP Pakistan consultative dialogue between Pakistan’s youth representatives and parliamentarians/policy makers on Democratic and Peaceful Governance and Sustainable Development which brought together key political parties alongside youth representatives to address issues of youth’s concern, a press release said.