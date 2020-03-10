NA to launch debate on Pakistan’s agro-economy on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said the lower house of the Parliament would initiate an exclusive debate on Pakistan’s agro-economy to explore avenues for boosting the sector with special focus on inclusivity, sustainability and food security on Wednesday.

He said the agriculture was and would remain central part to Pakistan’s economic development in the foreseeable future and it was vital to hold an informed debate to identify the pathways for uplifting Pakistan’s agro-economy, a press release said.

The speaker urged the members of treasury and opposition benches to discuss agro-economy as a matter of national food security, decent economic growth and poverty alleviation beyond party politics.

On the other hand, he has convened a National Dialogue on Agriculture on March 12, at a local hotel which would be attended by members of Parliament, and the representatives of the provinces, private sector, international organizations and ambassadors, technical experts.

The dialogue would provide platform to various stakeholders to hold an informed debate in the NA and promote policy coherence and coordination at all levels of government.

The national dialogue on agriculture aims to identify the impediments which continue to impede progress in realizing Pakistan’s full agricultural potential. The dialogue is part of the endeavors of the NA Special Committee on Agricultural Products to assist in accelerating the national agricultural growth rate.

Outlining the aims of dialogue, Asad Qaiser said policy dialogue, coherence and coordination was vital to building political momentum for necessary reforms and policy shifts in the agriculture sector of Pakistan.

He further added that dialogue was convened to identify short and long-term policy measures to effectively address structural constraints and market failures.

Asad Qaiser, who heads the NA Special Committee on Agricultural Products, underlined the need for improving farmers’ profitability, improving national agricultural output and identifying the pathways for enhancing Pakistan’s agricultural export value and competitiveness.

He has invited experts, relevant international agencies, practitioners and officials from around the country to deliberate on agriculture.

He vowed that the National Assembly would orchestrate meaningful debates on all other national priorities in the days ahead.