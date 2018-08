ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):The election of the prime minister will be held in the National Assembly session on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Speaker National Assembly on Wednesday announced schedule for election of the Prime Minister during the session.

The candidates can submit the nomination papers by 2 p.m, while scrutiny of the forms would be completed by 3 p.m on Thursday. The nomination papers could be obtained from the National Assembly Secretariat.