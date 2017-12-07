NA strongly condemns US decision to recognize Jerusalem Israel’s capital

ISLAMABAD, Dec 07 (APP):The National Assembly on Thursday unanimously and strongly condemned the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the so called capital of Israel and to move its embassy there and demanded the US to immediately take back it decision.

The House adopted the resolution unanimously, moved by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chauhdary Barjees Tahir on behalf of the all political parties.

“This is a direct attack on the Muslim Ummah at a time when the Middle East is already beset with wars and conflicts,” the resolution said.

It further said, “The US move is also a violation of international law, UN Security Council resolutions, namely resolutions No.252 (1968), 267 (1969), 476 and 478 (1980), including the recent resolution 2334 (2016) and global consensus on how to resolve the Palestine conflict”.

The National Assembly endorses the final communiqué of the OIC in Jaddah 4th December, 2017 and calls on the government to immediately mobilize the Organization of

Islamic Countries (OIC) into taking concrete diplomatic steps against this US action.