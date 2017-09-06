ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan,
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has congratulated Chairperson Benazir Income
Support Programme, MNA Ms. Marvi Memon on winning the prestigious
Speaker’s Democracy Award, conferred on her by the Speaker of the
House of Commons, Right Honorable Mr. John Bercow.
In his message to Ms.Marvi Memon, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq extended the
Pakistani Member Parliament his warmest felicitation on bagging the
prestigious award.
He remarked that considering the spirit of the award, Ms.
Memon was the rightful deserver for having brought about social
change and women empowerment by diversifying Benazir Income Support
Programme through her dedication and unwavering efforts.
“This recognition is not only an individual honour for her
but a matter of great pride for the entire National Assembly of
Pakistan.
MNA Marvi Memon’s contribution towards empowering the 5.4
million women beneficiaries of BISP has been indeed a key in
bringing about social reforms on the grass root level in the
country” he said.
The international Speaker’s Democracy award is a new initiative of
the Speaker of the UK’s House of Commons, which aims to recognize
individuals all around the world for their social contribution to
democratic societies.
Ms. Marvi Memon was announced the inaugural winner of the
award by the Speaker of the House of Commons, Rt. Hon. John Bercow
MP, in his statement made on 30th March, 2017 whereas, the award
ceremony is scheduled for today in the House of Commons, UK.
NA Speakers congratulates Marvi Memon on winning democracy award
ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan,