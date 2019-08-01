NA Speaker urges opposition to play a positive role in the parliament

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said that PTI-led government was taking the matter of quality legislation seriously and very soon different pending bills would be introduced in the House which would provide relief to the comman man.

Talking to a private news channel, Speaker asked the opposition parties to join hands with the government to smoothly run the Parliament matters and provide relief to the people of country.

NA speaker said, both the government and opposition are two wheels of democracy so we need to join hands to address the challenges being faced by the country.

Parliament will play an effective and responsible role for bringing betterment in the country, he said, adding, opposition should also focus on problems faced by people both in and out of the parliament.

He said that we can only resolve the problems of the masses and provide them relief through legislation and this was the only way to come up to their expectations.

Asad Qaiser said that all necessary actions were being taken for legislation on public issues.

National issues require thinking above politics, he added.