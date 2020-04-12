NA Speaker to consult parliamentary leaders on budget 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has decided to consult the leaders of all political parties in the National Assembly regarding presentation and passage of budget for the next fiscal year 2020-21.

He said that his consultation would be on the modus operandi for discharge of that constitutional obligation.

He said that the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 was scheduled be presented in June 2020, therefore, he felt necessary to take political parties into confidence in wake of the present situation in the country.

The speaker said that it was incumbent upon the government to timely present the budget and its passage by the Parliament.

The coronavirus pandemic had not only effected the livelihoods of the people but had devastating effect on the economy of the country, said a press release.

He was confident that the government would offer more incentives to the economic and industrial sectors for stabilising the economy of the country.

Asad Qaiser said that country was still under the threat of the pandemic. It was the need of the hour to show national cohesion at political as well as public level to deal with the present crisis, he added.

He further said that Parliament was mindful of its responsibilities and would play its role for providing relief to the people of Pakistan. Parliamentary business had been reactivated through its committees. Arrangements were being made to hold meetings of the Standing, Public Accounts, Parliamentary and Special Committees through video conference.