NA Speaker terms Pak-China friendship center, an icon of evergreen relationship

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): The Speaker National Assembly Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pak-China relations have no parallel in

international relations.

Based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and

strategic interests, Pak-China relations have always stood the test

of time, he added. He was talking to a 7- member delegation led by

LU Xinshe, Member of the Central Committee of Communist Party of

China and Party Secretary of Jiangxi Province, who called on him in

Islamabad. Ambassador of China in Pakistan Sun Weidong was also

present in the meeting, said a press release.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that Sino-Pak relationship is

based on the firm foundations of mutual respect, trust, peaceful co-

existence and brotherly neighborhood. We have firmly stood by each

other in every thick and thin and it is thus that this friendship

has passed from one generation to the other, he added.

The Speaker outlined that Pak-China strategic partnership is

highly essential for peace and development in the region and beyond.

Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game-changer

project for the regional development, he remarked that the

realization of CPEC is manifestation of shared dream of

unprecedented prosperity for our Region.

He said that relations with China is bedrock of Pakistan’s

foreign policy and further added that Pakistan and China are

committed to an all-encompassing and enduring partnership to support

each other at international and regional forums.

LU Xinshe, Member of the Central Committee of Communist Party

of China termed Pakistan and China as “All Weather Strategic

Partners” and asserted that Pakistan has an unrivaled importance in

China’s strategic calculations. He added that the leadership of both

countries have demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further

strengthen bilateral relations.

He endorsed Speaker’s proposal for cementing inter-

parliamentary relations and expressed confidence in the progress of

people-to-people contacts between both countries.

He further highlighted that China and Pakistan share the vision for regional peace and development manifested in unanimous support for CPEC.