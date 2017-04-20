NA Speaker terms Pak-China friendship center, an icon of evergreen relationship

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): The Speaker National Assembly Sardar
Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pak-China relations have no parallel in
international relations.
Based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and
strategic interests, Pak-China relations have always stood the test
of time, he added. He was talking to a 7- member delegation led by
LU Xinshe, Member of the Central Committee of Communist Party of
China and Party Secretary of Jiangxi Province, who called on him in
Islamabad. Ambassador of China in Pakistan Sun Weidong was also
present in the meeting, said a press release.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that Sino-Pak relationship is
based on the firm foundations of mutual respect, trust, peaceful co-
existence and brotherly neighborhood. We have firmly stood by each
other in every thick and thin and it is thus that this friendship
has passed from one generation to the other, he added.
The Speaker outlined that Pak-China strategic partnership is
highly essential for peace and development in the region and beyond.
Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as game-changer
project for the regional development, he remarked that the
realization of CPEC is manifestation of shared dream of
unprecedented prosperity for our Region.
He said that relations with China is bedrock of Pakistan’s
foreign policy and further added that Pakistan and China are
committed to an all-encompassing and enduring partnership to support
each other at international and regional forums.
LU Xinshe, Member of the Central Committee of Communist Party
of China termed Pakistan and China as “All Weather Strategic
Partners” and asserted that Pakistan has an unrivaled importance in
China’s strategic calculations. He added that the leadership of both
countries have demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further
strengthen bilateral relations.
He endorsed Speaker’s proposal for cementing inter-
parliamentary relations and expressed confidence in the progress of
people-to-people contacts between both countries.
He further highlighted that China and Pakistan share the vision for regional peace and development manifested in unanimous support for CPEC.