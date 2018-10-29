NA speaker takes oath from newly elected MNAs

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar Monday took oath from newly elected members who won the National Assembly seats in by-elections.

Those who took oath as MNAs among elected members included Moonis Elahi, Alamgir Khan, Ali Awan, Salik Hussain, Zahid Akram Durrani, Aftab Hussain, Siddiqui, Rasheed Shafique, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Malik Sohail Khan and Ali Gohar Khan .

The newly elected lawmakers signed the roll of members.

Later, the speaker announced six names of Panel of Chairpersons which include Syed Fakhar Imam, Nasr Ullah Dreshak, Ayaz Sadiq, Naveed Qamar, Agha Hassan Baloch and Muneer Khan Orakzai.