NA speaker strongly condemn bomb blast at Kabul

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq, and members of the parliamentary delegation who visited
Afghanistan recently have strongly condemned the bomb blast at
Kabul, causing loss to precious lives.
The speaker and members of the parliamentary delegation termed
it an inhuman and shameful act of terrorism and expressed their
profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives, a
press release here Wednesday said.
They expressed solidarity with the people and Government of
Afghanistan and said that the terrorists have no religion and
were enemies of the humanity.
They said that people and Parliament of Pakistan stood with
their Afghan brethrens at this moment of calamity.
They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of martyred in
eternal peace and for early recovery of injured.
