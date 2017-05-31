NA speaker strongly condemn bomb blast at Kabul

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq, and members of the parliamentary delegation who visited

Afghanistan recently have strongly condemned the bomb blast at

Kabul, causing loss to precious lives.

The speaker and members of the parliamentary delegation termed

it an inhuman and shameful act of terrorism and expressed their

profound grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives, a

press release here Wednesday said.

They expressed solidarity with the people and Government of

Afghanistan and said that the terrorists have no religion and

were enemies of the humanity.

They said that people and Parliament of Pakistan stood with

their Afghan brethrens at this moment of calamity.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of martyred in

eternal peace and for early recovery of injured.