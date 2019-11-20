NA speaker stresses need for close cooperation between Pakistani, Korean Parliaments

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said pro-investment policies of the government had given a boost to the economic activities in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to Korean ambassador in Pakistan Kwak Sung-Kyu who called on him at Speaker’s House here.

He invited Korean investors to invest in Pakistan in diverse areas especially in tourism, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

He said Pakistan valued high its friendly relations with Korea and wanted to further expand them by promoting cooperation in diverse fields.

While emphasizing close contacts between the Parliaments of both the countries, the speaker said close relations between parliaments of two friendly countries could play an important role in further strengthening the existing relations.

He said Pakistan believed in parliamentary diplomacy and in the present National Assembly, 93 friendship groups have been formed to promote parliamentary relations with friendly countries.

Stressing the need for exchange of parliamentary delegation between the two countries, he said these exchanges will promote the harmony between two nations and provide opportunities to the parliamentarians to benefit from each others experiences.

The speaker said Korea was an emerging economy and Pakistan wanted to enhance cooperation with Korea in technology, agriculture, tourism and other economic sectors.

He said the incumbent government had introduced various reforms in economic sector which stabilize the economy of the country and confidence of the investors increased due to the government’s pro-investment policies.

He said Pakistan has abundant talented manpower and Korea can benefit from its talent.

He further said a large number of Pakistani students wanted to get education in Korea. He asked the ambassador to play due role to increase the scholarship quota allocated for Pakistani students by the Korean government.

Korean Ambassador Kwak Sung-Kyu said Korea attached great importance to its friendly relations with Pakistan and wanted to further solidify existing relations.

While appreciating the services of Pakistani immigrants based in Korea, he said a large number of Pakistani immigrants are currently living in Korea and were playing an important role in socioeconomic development of Korea.

He said his government was keen to work with the incumbent government of Pakistan and wanted to promote cooperation in socioeconomic sectors between the two countries.

He agreed with the proposal of promoting relations between the parliaments of both the countries.

He said parliamentary and people to people contact can play an important role in bringing the two nations closer.

The Korean ambassador assured the speaker that he would play his role to increase the quota of Pakistani workforce and scholarships for Pakistani students.