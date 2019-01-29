ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday underlined the need for rebranding Pakistan’s soft image.
A concerted effort should be made to project Pakistan’s soft image on international stage to attract investment, tourism and ideas, he said while talking to Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Ms Shandana Gulzar Khan, who called on him here at the Speaker House.
NA Speaker stresses need for building soft image of Pakistan
