NA Speaker seeks Dutch support at FATF

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has asked for support of Netherlands at Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspiration of people of Kashmir and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

He said that stringent financial regulation and enforcement had disconnected the financial supply to the miscreants.

The speaker was talking to Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Wouter Plomp in Parliament House this afternoon, said a press release.

The speaker while talking to the ambassador said that Netherlands had always been a staunch advocate of civil liberties and human rights; therefore, its support would be helpful for putting pressure on India for resolution of Kashmir Issue.

He said the silence of international community on grave human rights violations and gross abuses was incomprehensible. He said that 198 days of lockdown in Indian Occupied Kashmir had aggravated the miseries of the innocent Kashmiris depriving them of basic necessities, medical care and communication.

Paying tribute to the steadfastness and resilience of Kashmiris, the speaker said that atrocities by Indian forces were increasing with the passage of time, however, the commitment of Kashmiris had not lessened.

Referring to the FATF issue, Asad Qaiser asked for Dutch support for getting Pakistan stroked out of the grey list. He said Pakistan was determined to root out the menace of terrorism and its financial supporters, therefore, various measures were initiated in terms of legislation and its enforcement.

He said Pakistan had sustained immense loss due to the menace of extremism and militancy, nevertheless due to the zeal and commitment of Pakistan armed forces and law enforcement, the menace was eliminated.

Speaking about Pakistan’s historic ties with Netherlands, the speaker said Pakistan greatly values its relations and wanted to further cement them through enhancing parliamentary and economic cooperation. He underlined the need to establish linkage between parliamentary committees.

He suggested that Netherlands had expertise in floriculture, potato-seed production and dairy, thereof, National Assembly Special Committee on Agriculture could have a meaningful discourse to explore avenues of cooperation in aforesaid sectors.

The speaker also called for participation in the economic opportunities arising out of CPEC. He said that CPEC was a game changer for not only Pakistan but the whole region. He said that CPEC had the potential to change the economic outlook of the regional countries.

Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Wouter Plomp agreed that Kashmir issue was a flashpoint for the regional peace which needed to be resolved in line with the aspiration of people and UN commitments.

He said that his country was appreciative of the efforts of Pakistan for taking stringent measures for cutting financial blood supply to terrorism.

He assured that Netherlands would support Pakistan for getting out of the FATF grey area.

He also appreciated Pakistan for hosting and supporting Afghan refugees for last four decades.

The ambassador agreed for enhancing parliamentary interaction between both the countries through meetings and visits at Parliamentary Friendship Group Level.

The ambassador assured the speaker that Dutch investors had shown keen interest to participate in the economic activity in Pakistan.

He said that Netherlands had a long history of cooperation with Pakistan in agriculture sector, however, suggested for enhancing cooperation in Dairy, fisheries, and floriculture sectors.

He suggested for intensifying intellectual property rights regime to protect the rights of plant breeders.