NA speaker pays tributes to Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her death anniversary to be held on December 27 saying that Mohtarama was a stateswoman and a visionary political leader. In his message on death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he said Mohtarma had achieved a unique status in Pakistani politics due to her extraordinary intelligence, tireless efforts and bold style of politics, a press release said.

Paying homage to the former twice elected Prime Minister Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto on her 10th death anniversary, he said she had the courage to challenge the worst dictatorship of the times.

Pakistani political leaders remembered her as a leader who gave voice to the downtrodden and worked for the national unity, he added.

The speaker recalled the day of her assassination as a ‘sad chapter in the political history of the country’.

He said Mohtarama strongly believed in reconciliation and forbearance. He called upon all the political forces to rise above party lines to work for the democracy and prosperity of the country.

May Allah Rest the soul of Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto in eternal peace (Ameen), the speaker prayed.